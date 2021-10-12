We are finally receiving some much-needed rain. A majority of the soybean crop has been harvested in our area. Farmers are rolling hard on corn harvest with reports of moistures in the teens. Wheat and cover crop seeding continues and are welcoming these timely rain events. Potato harvest continues in Carroll County, while green bean harvest continues in Whiteside County. Most of our area has received an inch of rain with additional rain coming this week. Creeks and tile lines are still low/dry, which goes to show our need for these rain events.
Oct. 11, 2021: Much needed rain arrives