It's been a very fast week. We're roughly 30% done with our harvest. A lot of beans were combined in the beginning of the week, running at 11-12% moisture. Yield reports have stayed fairly consistent around 70 bu./acre. Later in the week, moisture was down to 9% and most people switched to corn. We finished with our beans on Tuesday (Oct. 6) and started sowing cover crops on the stubble. Our corn has been running anywhere from 16-26% moisture. We've been disappointed with yield — we're 25% off of last year's yield. 