Oct. 17, 2022: Bean yields good, but disappointing

Our area received a nice quarter-inch rain this past week, which slowed down bean harvest as many farmers switched back to corn. I think a lot of people will get close to finishing beans this week if the weather cooperates. I’ve had several conversations with growers throughout the state that are disappointed in soybean yields. They’re good, but not as good as we were anticipating. The current temperatures feel like November or December and the wind isn’t helping the corn crop quality. With the dry pattern we’ve been in, a lot of fields will disappear in the next couple weeks. 

