We are happy to report that we finally received a few inches of much-needed precipitation. We still aren’t out of the woods yet though. Early seeded wheat and cover crops have really taken off and seeding continues. With the rain came cooler temps and cloudy skies, making it harder for farmers to finish cutting beans. I anticipate that we will see a lot more going back to beans this coming week and hopefully wrapping up the soybean crop. Corn harvest is ongoing throughout the area.
Oct. 18, 2021: Rain helped, but not out of woods