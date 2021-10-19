 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 18, 2021: Rain helped, but not out of woods

Oct. 18, 2021: Rain helped, but not out of woods

  • Updated

We are happy to report that we finally received a few inches of much-needed precipitation. We still aren’t out of the woods yet though. Early seeded wheat and cover crops have really taken off and seeding continues. With the rain came cooler temps and cloudy skies, making it harder for farmers to finish cutting beans. I anticipate that we will see a lot more going back to beans this coming week and hopefully wrapping up the soybean crop. Corn harvest is ongoing throughout the area.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News