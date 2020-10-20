It's been a blustery week. Progress was made early in the week but slowed with the high winds on Saturday. Reports on test weights have been highly variable, anywhere from 52-59 lbs./bushel. We had more fodder bales made, I don't think I've seen cornstalks that dry in a long time. Bean yields were off 15% from last year's crop.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
