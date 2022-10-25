Oct. 24, 2022: Another solid week of harvest

People are also reading…
Our area welcomed another solid week of harvest. Many farmers wrapped up soybeans and I’m sure are very happy to be out of that dusty mess. Dry, windy weather made for some scary harvest conditions with a heightened risk of fire. There’s still quite a bit of corn to pick yet. I’ve seen a lot of stalk bales made, and it should have been great weather for that. Fertilizer is going on at a pretty good clip. The forecast is predicting nice rains for a lot of dry areas. These rains won’t be a drought buster but should provide much needed moisture.