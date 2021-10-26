 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021: Great day for a duck

It’s a great day to be a duck here in the Northwest! We are receiving additional rainfall, which has been more than welcomed to the area. Some areas have received 1 inch of rain or more. Temperatures have really changed, the leaves are starting to turn and you can even spot a few NH3 bars starting to run. Soybean harvest is just about all wrapped up in our area. It’s hard to find a field of beans. Newly seeded wheat and cover crops are looking great with these rains.

CropWatch Weekly Update

