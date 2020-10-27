Harvest keeps chugging along in this area. Everyone seems to have finished with soybeans. We've had a mix of rain and snow throughout the week — 1.3 inches of rain and 1 inch of snow on Monday and another 0.2 inches late in the week. Our last seeding of cover crops, rye on no-till corn ground, has started to emerge.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
