Oct. 3, 2022: Beautiful harvest weather

We had beautiful fall harvest weather this past week. A lot of beans were cut and it looks like this upcoming week will be another good weather week for that to continue. Both corn and bean yields are good. They may not set all-time records, but they’ll be up there. Stalk quality on corn looks to be deteriorating fairly quickly, so that’s something to watch. In a perfect world we’d get a nice rain after beans are done as we are starting to get really dry. Have a safe and productive week!