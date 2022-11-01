Oct. 31, 2022: Not a lot of crops left to watch

People are also reading…
Not a lot of crops left to watch as harvest seems to be wrapping up for most. The corn yields in our area ended up really good. Longer-season hybrids had impressive test weights and were overall better than the shorter-season corn. In my opinion the beans were disappointing for how they looked, which seems to be a statewide theme. Accurate yield predictions on beans happen about as often as the Cubs winning the World Series (I’m a Cubs fan). On the weather side of things, we received a nice 1.5 inches of rain in the past seven days. This upcoming week looks promising as a shot of warm air moves in.