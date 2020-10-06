Harvest is in full swing. Corn is testing anywhere from 20 % to 30 % moisture. So far, yield is slightly below average. We had a few cornstalk bales made. We received 0.1 inches of rain on Saturday night. We've had frost on the grass the last several mornings.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
