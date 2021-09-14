This past week has been a big relief as far as high temperatures and humidity goes. Diseases like tar spot are setting in fast on the corn crop, causing the plants to mature rapidly. The soybeans are also drying down fast, and chopping has just about wrapped up in our area. There were a few combines that started rolling, but I anticipate a majority of our area will be getting a start later in this week. The biggest concern in our area lately has been armyworms in alfalfa and oat fields. We have seen them work their way through an entire field in 24 hours.
Sept. 13, 2021: Armyworms a big concern