We finally received the rain we desperately needed in August. We had a little more than 6 inches total for the week. Chopped corn silage on the Saturday before Labor Day. It will make good feed, but it was a tangle to get through. Soybeans are changing fast. Some fourth cutting hay was made before the rains, but we were behind. The cover crops on wheat stubble benefited from the rain.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
