The combines are rolling heavy in our area. A lot of guys started harvesting beans in the middle of last week. Many of the plants still have leaves on them but are super dry. Not something you would typically expect. Yield reports are better than anticipated with the lack of moisture we had. They are anywhere from the mid 60s to high 70s, and moisture has been 12% and below. Corn harvest is gearing up, and it’s hard to find a green field of corn. It looks closer to the Nov. 1 than Sept. 20 harvest here. Corn yields are more variable due to the cocktail of diseases and dryness. Hay farmers are continuing to combat armyworms in their alfalfa fields, with rescue insecticide treatments ongoing. They are calling for a bit of rain this week but it won’t be enough to slow us down on harvesting.
Sept. 20, 2021: Yields variable with ‘cocktail of diseases’