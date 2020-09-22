Fourth cutting hay is down and will be baled this week. Combines have started rolling. I haven't heard any reports on moisture yet. Manure is being hauled on corn silage ground, and cover crops will go on later this week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
For Sale
Combines
$2,200
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy