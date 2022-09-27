Sept. 26, 2022: Harvest close to full swing

People are also reading…
I don’t know if the harvest is in full swing, but it’s close. A lot of farmers in the area have at least tested out their equipment and have made sure everything is working. Depending on variety, the corn moisture is all over the board. Less healthy plants have dried down rapidly. This week looks like a good bean week, and we should start hearing yields from them. We had a field that was the same variety throughout but looked like completely different corn in a spot. After receiving the aerial maps we found that they missed fungicide application. Fungicide seems to make a drastic difference in the corn health, moisture and yield.