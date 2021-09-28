Cooler temperatures were welcomed and brought along a very small shot of rain. That rain wasn’t enough to slow down any combines. Green bean harvest is going on in Carroll and Whiteside counties. Combines are hard at work harvesting soybeans. Wheat and cover crops are being seeded. Concern is on the rise if they will find enough moisture to get established. As fields are being harvested and opened up, it’s amazing how many creeks and tile lines are dry. The forecast is calling for above-normal temperatures with windy conditions this coming week, and fires will definitely be a concern.
Sept. 27, 2021: Dry conditions raise fire risk