Things are moving along in this area. Combining of both soybeans and corn is ramping up. Some neighbors have started, others will be starting this week. Talk uptown has put yields around 70 bu./acre. We walked through the test plot, and there’s a lot of downed corn. We are acquiring a reel. Hay took six days to dry. The quality is great, but we are disappointed in the quantity. We worked up the ground that the corn silage came off and put out oats and wheat. Things are still very dry, but rain came in on Sunday afternoon.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
