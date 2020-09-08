We've had a total of 0.4 inches of much-needed rain this week. Choppers are rolling in force through the county, revealing the severity of the damage from the derecho. Corn is firing, and beans are also progressing, largely due to the lack of rain.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy