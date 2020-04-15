The week started off with promise with warmer temps, but our forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 28 on Tuesday (April 14), so we decided to continue to burndown, work ground and fix waterways instead of planting. There are some people planting around us, and they may be doing the right thing and us wrong. We will see. We are up to 100 with three lost on our calving, so we had a pretty good first month. Tobacco plants are all coming up in the greenhouse with what looks to be a great stand.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Spraying-irrigation
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy