April 18, 2022: 'Great warm-up' ready to begin

The great warm-up of 2022 is set to begin this coming week with temperatures set to reach 80 degrees by Saturday. Along with this will be the great buffalo gnat hatch of 2022. It also appears we are going to miss any chance of rain on Easter Sunday, so if the old wives' tale is true, it should not rain for the next seven Sundays. Our part of the state was lucky enough to have missed out on any destructive weather from the storms that rolled through last week, but the additional 2-plus inches of rainfall was not needed. On the rainy days last week, we double checked everything was ago with the anhydrous applicator and pressure tested the entire system, after changing out some lines and knives. We made the final preparations on both the bean planters as well changing out the center pick up poly wear pads. We were also able to find enough sunshine on the days it did not rain to finish weaning the last of our fall calves and vaccinate the remainder of the cattle herd.
