April 25, 2022: #Plant2022 ready for full swing?

I will take the blame: I spoke too soon last week and jinxed everyone with the talk of it not raining on Easter Sunday. We were finally able to start fieldwork followed by planting 80 acres of soybeans in our sandier soils on Sunday. That is not a typo — planting season for Rahmoeller Farms has officially begun, and we are not alone. On Sunday, tractors, planters, sprayers, anhydrous applicators and tillage tools of every size, shape, and color littered the countryside. There was a chance of rain Sunday evening into Monday, for around a half inch, but the rest of the week thus far looks clear. I fully expect #Plant2022 to be in full swing by week’s end. With that said, farm equipment will return to your county and state highways, so to everyone: we share the roadway.
