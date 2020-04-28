Well, we planted 90% of our corn and no beans. Then on Thursday through Saturday we got 3 to 4 inches of rain and then on the morning of Monday, April 27, it's 40 degrees with a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm not liking the chances for the home team. Calving was rough during the storm; we lost one calf and have another that is not wanting to stand but she is taking milk. Tobacco plants all look great in the greenhouse. We are just hoping for some sunshine and warm weather.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
