The soil’s plenty cold and it’s still damp out there. There are some guys putting anhydrous on, but in my opinion, it’s a bit too wet for that. If that rain misses us we may get some corn planted. We’re spreading dry fertilizer. We put a garden out Sunday, and it was heavy, but if I don’t get that done now I won’t get it done. We just finished putting all of the nitrogen on our wheat. It looks really good. We may come back and put some fungicide on it. It looks outstanding. I got only about 400 acres planted; we usually plant about 1,800.
April 5, 2021: Spreading dry fertilizer