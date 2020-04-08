We have almost all of last year's crop hauled but have some corn left. We killed our cover crop this week. We attempted to work some ground Friday (April 6) but it was too wet. It looks like we could get busy this week if we could skip the rain on Tuesday. To the south of us they are running pretty hard as they have sandy soil. All around the state there is a lot of NH3 being applied. We have our tobacco plants started in the greenhouse; we hope to start transplanting them in the second week of May or after. Calving is going pretty well; we have 94 live on the ground with three lost. Buffalo gnats have be a bit of a problem but not as bad as in the past two years.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Tractors
$98,500
- Updated
Planting Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy