Aug. 1, 2022: What a difference a week makes

What a difference a week can make. We went from blistering hot to raining cats and dogs almost all week. Thursday alone netted over 2 inches in Edwards County at the 4-H auction between 5-9 p.m. This deluge of rain all week did not let the Little Wabash River fall out any and put it on the rise until it crested at 25.1 feet at the gauge station in Carmi on Sunday. This is a lot better than the 27 feet they were originally predicating, but several area farmers will lose a portion of their crop in the low bottoms from both head water and back water. The river is supposed to begin falling out Wednesday or Thursday of the coming week, and the damage assessment can begin then. Due to all the rain, we were relegated back to mowing around field edges during the week, and only had one hiccup with a shattered back window. Fungicide application came to a screeching halt until Sunday afternoon, when we fired back up again. The local crop dusters were back in action on Sunday as well. Our close neighbor has put his third cutting of alfalfa on hold and hopes he can get to it in the coming week, before it becomes to stemmy.