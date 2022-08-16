Aug. 15, 2022: Happy for dry week

People are also reading…
As bad as it is to say, I am happy we went a week without any rainfall. The Little Wabash River has finally crested and is taking its sweet time falling out, leaving dead carp and rotted crops as far as the eye can see in places. On a brighter note, last week and the coming week have been absolutely beautiful, with temps in the low to mid 80s and low humidity. The second hay cutting of the year is right around the corner. Several neighbors took advantage of the beautiful weekend to get started. I spoke with some farmers in the sandy soils around Carmi this week and they are hoping to be in full harvest mode the last week of August or first week of September on some early soybeans.