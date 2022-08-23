Aug. 22, 2022: Beautiful week in 'God's Country'

People are also reading…
Another beautiful week in God’s country in southern Illinois. Mid- to low-80-degree temperatures all week, with only a hint of humidity. What more could you ask for? We finished up the second cutting of our 2022 hay crop and baled our stubble clover, which for the first time in a long time was not burned up. We were also able to spray almost all our pastures for noxious weeds to hopefully help the fescue re-establish itself. The Little Wabash River finally fell below flood stage, and area farmers began to assess the damage. Our farm lost a fraction compared to some of our neighbors, but the true extent of the damage is still yet to be known where the water did not take the entire field or only partially submerged the corn and soybeans.