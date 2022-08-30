Aug. 29, 2022: Distant rumble is Indiana harvest

People are also reading…
A distant rumble on the horizon as our neighbors to the east in Indiana have started corn harvest on some acres planted in late March. Moisture is still in the high 20s to low 30s, but much like racing, if you’re not first you’re last. I have seen more and more combines sitting out the last week with final checks being made to corn heads and grain tables before the chaos of harvest sets in. We fully do not expect to get started until the second week of September, but only time will tell. Local farmers have begun to meet with their respective crop insurance agent to see what their options are with backwater-damaged corn. One neighbor in particular is having some tests run to see if it can still serve as silage for his cattle.