Not much to report. South of us 30 to 50 miles they have shelled a little corn. I'm hearing 30 to 40%. I think we are two weeks away. We could really use a rain on our beans to fill all the pods. Tobacco harvest continues and is going well.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy