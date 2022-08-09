Aug. 8, 2022: Rain wanted, any way, shape or form

People are also reading…
I will take an order of rain, a side of rain, and last but not least, rain for dessert. If you thought last week was rainy in Edwards, White, and Wabash counties you had another thing coming. An additional 4 to 6 inches fell across the tri-county area, only exacerbating an already bleak situation for the Little Wabash River, with an expected crest now of over 30 feet at the Carmi gauging station. This will take a majority of the crops in the Little Wabash bottoms. We are hoping to have some aerial fungicide applied to the last of our soybeans in the coming week, weather permitting. Crops throughout the area look excellent albeit for the low spots that are now drowned out. As bad as it is in the bottoms, the hills should be a bumper crop for 2022.