It’s hard to believe you would ever ask for hot dry weather in August, but it would actually be good. Fungicide application is pretty much complete around here. Everything really looks great. We will start tobacco harvest this week. We should have a good crop all around. I believe our poor stand this spring in our early corn could hold it back a little bit, but we'll see.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
