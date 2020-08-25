We got our week of warm dry weather. Everything is looking good. We have some rain in the forecast for later this week I just hope we don't get hurricane rain. Tobacco harvest is going great and will continue on this week.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
