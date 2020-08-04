There are reports of southern rust moving into southern Illinois. We are going to have fungicide on our later planted corn. We got it on all of our beans that were ready. We got more rain this week and the month of August is calling for cooler temperatures and more rain. We are going to top more tobacco.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Trailers
$24,000
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy