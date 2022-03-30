 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Introducing Austin Rahmoeller

Introducing Austin Rahmoeller

  • Updated

Austin Rahmoeller is a CPA and a third-generation farmer from Grayville, who resides there with his wife, Alyssa, and their two dogs. He farms with his father, uncle and cousin with their operation split between White and Edwards Counties. They raise corn, soybeans and wheat as well as beef cattle. To help support the farm and his own personal endeavors, he also works for Citizens National Bank of Albion as a loan officer, and operates a small accounting and tax practice from his home. With his free time, Rahmoeller serves on the Ferrell Hospital Board of Directors in Eldorado.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News