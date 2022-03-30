Austin Rahmoeller is a CPA and a third-generation farmer from Grayville, who resides there with his wife, Alyssa, and their two dogs. He farms with his father, uncle and cousin with their operation split between White and Edwards Counties. They raise corn, soybeans and wheat as well as beef cattle. To help support the farm and his own personal endeavors, he also works for Citizens National Bank of Albion as a loan officer, and operates a small accounting and tax practice from his home. With his free time, Rahmoeller serves on the Ferrell Hospital Board of Directors in Eldorado.
Introducing Austin Rahmoeller