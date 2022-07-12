 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 11, 2022: 'Tassels as far as the eye can see'

Tassels as far as the eye can see. The week started off as another scorcher with temperatures in the high 90s with heat indexes in the low 100s. This relentless heat did not do corn pollination any favors in the area, however, this heat finally gave way to some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures across the area starting Thursday. Some areas received over 2 inches of rain. Our main farm headquarters got just a shade over 1.4 inches in White County. Calling it a million-dollar rain would be an understatement. On Sunday I saw the first crop duster of the year applying fungicide to some early-planted corn in Wabash County.

