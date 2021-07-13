 Skip to main content
July 12, 2021: Everything looks better with precip

We got plenty of rain. We got more than 4 inches at Ewing. South of the county they got almost 2 inches. We needed the rain, but we didn’t need that much. But we take it any way we can get it this time of year. Some of the bottoms went under water. It depends on how quick the water gets off whether we need to replant. Otherwise, everything is looking better with the precipitation and these temperatures. We’re ready to do our last round of spraying the beans. Obviously, it’s muddy right now, but we’ll spray them as soon as we can get across the fields.

