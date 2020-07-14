We have continued to get timely rains. Everything is looking great. We are going to re-spray some beans this week. There is starting to be some fungicide put on in our area. We are not quite ready to apply any yet. My tobacco is looking really good; it has enjoyed this hot weather we have been getting. All good to report from southern Illinois
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
