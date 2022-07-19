July 18, 2022: Another week, another timely rain

People are also reading…
Another week, another well timed rained. On Saturday, July 16, a small band of showers dropped one- to two-tenths of rainfall across White and Edwards counties. Some localized areas in southern White County received almost an inch of rain. This was followed up by another good soaking rain on Sunday. The beginning of the week was warm and dry allowing us to start applying fungicide on our early group 3 soybeans. Our corn fungicide program should start sometime this coming week. My uncle and cousin have been diligently mowing around field borders and tidying up around farm buildings. We were also able this week to get our new automatic cattle waterers installed in a new pasture paddock. The hay equipment was also back in the field for the first cutting of the sorghum-sudangrass I planted in early June. Finally, it is fair season in southern Illinois so please be sure to get out and support your local 4-H programs.