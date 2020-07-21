We got the rain we needed last week: 2.5 inches. There was more north of us, which caused some headwater. But caught a rain Sunday night (July 19) to rinse off the beans. There is a chance of rain every day this week. I'd say the planes will be tearing up the sky this week applying more fungicide. The important part this week is that sweet corn will be ready. I always look forward to a day of putting up 800 to 1000 quarts with family and friends.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
