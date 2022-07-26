 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 25, 2022: 'A scorcher' of a week

I’m feeling hot, hot, hot! A scorcher of a week with temps in the mid to high 90s, heat indexes in the low 100s, with no rain in sight until the coming week. I am pretty sure if you squinted just right you could see the moisture evaporating out of the soil. This hot week made for a real treat trying to apply fungicide to both corn and soybeans. We tried to start in the wee hours of the morning when it was not quite as hot, and work until around 11 a.m., stop, then get started about 6 p.m. and work till about 10 p.m., rinse and repeat all week. On Sunday we opted not to spray some soybeans due to visible signs of heat stress.

