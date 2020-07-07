It was a good growing week for us. We had about an inch of rainfall over a couple days. Our early corn is starting to tassel and shooting ears. The beans are really growing great as well; keep that rain coming each week and we will be in good shape. As I drive around, it looks as if all the wheat crop is out and the double-crop beans are planted. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy