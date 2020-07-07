Got a great rain last week! It was perfect. Everything is humming along now. We’re going to finish spraying a few beans this week and get the rest of our hay gathered in. There are few good chances of rain this week. Life is good.
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
