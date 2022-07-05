July4, 2022: Unrelenting heat returns

People are also reading…
It finally seems the stress of planting season and wheat harvest are behind us, as we washed and serviced equipment this week to go into the long hibernation until next year. A farm tradition though is to not wash one planter until August just in the case the river gets a wild hair to get out of its banks. The rain chances for the week have all but fizzled out as the unrelenting heat has set back in. Corn fields around the area look like long green cigars from being rolled so tight. With the rain last weekend, double-crop soybeans are beginning to neck out of their nice straw bed, that is helping hold onto that ever-important moisture. The first hay cutting of the season has wrapped up both figuratively and literally.