Last week we got to put some nh3 on in between rain showers. We finally got a few days of sunshine and drying weather Saturday and Sunday. We are going to be running hard this week putting on nh3, planting beans and setting tobacco plants. We will have to re-spray a lot of bean ground. They put rain in the forecast for Wednesday evening, which would be nice to miss. We'll see what happens
June 1: Running hard putting on nh3, planting beans, setting tobacco
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
