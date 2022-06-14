June 13, 2022: Monday brought 'nicest, slow pitter-pattern rain'

On Monday we got the nicest slow pitter-patter rain at the farm, followed up by roughly a half-inch on Tuesday in less than an hour. No complaints here, though temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s and low 100s for the coming week, with no chance of rain in sight for at least the next 10 days. After a successful start to the week posting soybeans after the rain moved out, progress came to a screeching halt. The sprayer’s rate controller decided to give up the ghost. We were back in action first thing Friday morning, or so we thought. Right out of the gate the sprayer boom filters became clogged with a white paste-like substance. Process of elimination revealed the only thing we had changed from earlier in the week was the shuttle of Roundup which appeared to not be playing nice with our Enlist One, so we changed gears to Shadow and voila, no more pasty mess. While my father and I worked on this my uncle and cousin were able to finally get our clover mowed down so we can bale the first part of next week.
