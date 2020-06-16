We had another great week. We finished planting beans and got started cutting hay. We also finished setting tobacco Saturday. We were a little worried about the forecast that was showing no rain for 10 days. Then out of nowhere Saturday we got 0.8 of an inch of slow and easy rain. So right now in southern Illinois life is good.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Vaughan lives on a farm southeast of Fairfield that he operates with his father, brother and grandfather.
