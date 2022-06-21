June 20, 2022: Wheat dries, corn shows stress

With temps in the high 90s to low 100s all week, the area wheat crop dried down significantly. The corn crop began to show its first signs of stress as its leaves began to roll from the lack of moisture. Irrigators in the area were working double time to try and keep up with the excessive heat. The coming week is calling for more of the same after a mild weekend. We were able to start wheat harvest on Thursday with the first two loads going 11% on moisture. Surprisingly, the test weight was 61.7 pounds even after being so dry. Wheat harvest was short-lived as a severe thunderstorm with 70-plus mph winds blew in Friday morning around 8 a.m. We fired back up again late Saturday afternoon after dealing with high grain moisture earlier in the day. Astonishingly, we lost very little test weight after the rain, only dropping to 60.3 pounds. We were also able to get the first double-crop soybeans in the ground while some moisture was still present.
