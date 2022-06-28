June 27, 2022: Sunday rain ends scorcher of week

People are also reading…
Another scorcher of a week finally ended with an inch of rain on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief to crops around the area. Sunday afternoon you could hardly tell it had rained after the parched soil soaked up every last drop, making an inch of rain look like a mere tenth. Earlier in the week we were able to finish up our wheat harvest and finish planting our double-crop soybeans. Wheat harvest in the area has all but been completed, with a few farmers with larger acreage still humming along. While my uncle and I finished harvesting wheat, my cousin made sure the hay baler kept moving steadily along to ensure we have enough quality hay put up for the winter. We were also able to finish posting soybeans late this week, so fingers cross we do not have much respray unless the dreaded water hemp rears its ugly head again. Hopefully this week we are able to get some equipment serviced, washed and put back up until Plant 2023 rolls around.