 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 28, 2021: 'A little rain would go a long way'

June 28, 2021: 'A little rain would go a long way'

  • Updated

Now we’re in drought conditions. We got all of our wheat cut and all of our beans double-cropped. We’re pretty well caught up except for spraying. We’re behind on spraying because of all the wind. The wheat looked good, but both our yield monitors malfunctioned and showed zero. We were running so hard we just put it in the bin. I’m going to have my crop insurance guy come out and measure it. Our corn and beans look pretty good, but a little rain would go a long way.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News