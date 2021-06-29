Now we’re in drought conditions. We got all of our wheat cut and all of our beans double-cropped. We’re pretty well caught up except for spraying. We’re behind on spraying because of all the wind. The wheat looked good, but both our yield monitors malfunctioned and showed zero. We were running so hard we just put it in the bin. I’m going to have my crop insurance guy come out and measure it. Our corn and beans look pretty good, but a little rain would go a long way.
June 28, 2021: 'A little rain would go a long way'